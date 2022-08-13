Montrose Environmental Group’s (MEG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE MEG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 54,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

