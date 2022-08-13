Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

