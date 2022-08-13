monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNDY. Cowen cut their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.17.

monday.com stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.03. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

