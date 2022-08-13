Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Mogo Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The firm has a market cap of C$132.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

