ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an initiates rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Performance

MODV stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

ModivCare Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ModivCare by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 355,960 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ModivCare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.