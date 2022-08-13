ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an initiates rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
ModivCare Stock Performance
MODV stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $211.94.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
