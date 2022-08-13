Modefi (MOD) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (MOD) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Modefi has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $291,770.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

