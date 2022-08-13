Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

