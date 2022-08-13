Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,793,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

