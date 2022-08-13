Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,600 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Dover by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.