Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

