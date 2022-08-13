Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,300 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

