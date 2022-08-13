Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 20,900 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

