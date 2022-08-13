Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 17,500 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

