Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.34 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

