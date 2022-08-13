Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $18.79 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.5 %

TWLO stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $373.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

