Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Rogers Communications worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.00%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
