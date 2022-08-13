Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

