Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

