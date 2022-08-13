Mizuho Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $86.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.