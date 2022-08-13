Mizuho Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

