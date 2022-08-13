Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Up 3.8%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.20. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsui Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.