Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 3,447,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

