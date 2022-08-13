Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,258,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.