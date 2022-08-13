Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $434,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

FDS stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.07. The company had a trading volume of 124,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

