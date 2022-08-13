Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $165.84. 1,942,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

