Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,282. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.97. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

