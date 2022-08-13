Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $10.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.70. 1,981,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,424. The stock has a market cap of $508.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

