Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after acquiring an additional 596,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,984 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

