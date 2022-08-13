Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,500 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of ILMN stock traded down $19.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.15. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
