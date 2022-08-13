Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,500 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $19.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.15. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

