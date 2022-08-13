Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,385.0 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

Mitsubishi Materials stock remained flat at 14.65 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of 14.28 and a 52-week high of 15.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Mitsubishi Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

Read More

