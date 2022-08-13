Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.13 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007809 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00235228 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

