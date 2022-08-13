Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 10.1 %

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile



Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

