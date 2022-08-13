Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,293 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $120,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. 2,959,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

