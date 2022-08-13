Mint Club (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $4.92 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $424,932.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036869 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.