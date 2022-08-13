MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.