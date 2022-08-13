MileVerse (MVC) Market Cap Reaches $17.66 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com.
MileVerse Coin Trading
