Milestone Advisory Partners Acquires 114 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
