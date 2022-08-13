MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.