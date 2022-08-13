Michael A. Bieber Sells 456 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 456 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $12,768.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Willdan Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Willdan Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

