MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 52,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,157. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 518,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 303,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

