MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 52,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,157. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.