Metronome Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Metronome has a total market cap of $17.50 million and $13,692.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00005037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,346,239 coins and its circulating supply is 14,201,665 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

