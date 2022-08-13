Metronome (MET) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $17,777.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,349,118 coins and its circulating supply is 14,204,544 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

