Metal Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $98.87 million and $12.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00006080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,418.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128178 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.