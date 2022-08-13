Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MREO. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 3,608,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.