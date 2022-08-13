Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MREO. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 3,608,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

