Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRD traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.82. 4,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$420.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$17.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Melcor Developments from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.