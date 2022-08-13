Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. 6,644,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

