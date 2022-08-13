Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $70.14 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,560,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,144,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. 2,694,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.