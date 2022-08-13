Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $10.30 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,835,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884,372. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $281.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

