Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 181,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $254,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner stock remained flat at $94.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.