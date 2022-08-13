Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.14 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $13,711,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 10,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $603.21. The stock had a trading volume of 988,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.